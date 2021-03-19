Abbotsford masseur now charged with alleged sexual assaults of 3 women

Bud Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy was first arrested in December

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has now been charged with the alleged sexual assaults of three women during massage treatments in Abbotsford. (Facebook photo)

A former Abbotsford masseur accused of the sexual assaults of three female clients has now been charged.

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, according to court records. His next date in Abbotsford provincial court has been scheduled for April 26.

The Abbotsford Police Department issued a press release on Dec. 10, saying that Loewen, 56, had been arrested and released after it was alleged that he had sexually assaulted the women while providing massage treatments.

RELATED: Abbotsford masseur accused of sexual assaults of 3 women

Loewen operated Bud’s Massage Therapy, located in the 35400 block of Munroe Avenue in Abbotsford.

According to an online listing from three years ago, Loewen was certified through “Brandon Raynor’s School of Natural Therapies.”

Police at the time said they believed there might be witnesses with information about Loewen’s activities that could assist in the prosecution.

No further details have been released about the alleged assaults.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cops and CourtsPolice