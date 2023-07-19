Imtiaz Hussain, 62, has been identified as the victim of a homicide on Tuesday (July 18) in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

Imtiaz Hussain, 62, has been identified as the victim of a homicide on Tuesday (July 18) in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

UPDATE: Man charged with Abbotsford homicide

Imtiaz Hussain was renter in home where he was found dead Tuesday morning

Charges have now been laid in Abbotsford in relation to the homicide on Tuesday (July 18) of 62-year-old Imtiaz Hussain.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) issued a press release on Wednesday afternoon (July 19), saying that Chanchal Badwal, 46, of Abbotsford has been charged and confirming that Hussain was the victim.

“This was an isolated incident between two men known to each other,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti of IHIT. “We are asking anyone with recent contact with Mr. Hussain or Mr. Badwal to contact police immediately.”

No further details have been provided, including Hussain’s cause of death or the specific charge that Badwal is facing.

Family members reached out to The Abbotsford News on Tuesday night to reveal Hussain’s name, indicate how distraught they are about the killing and seek more answers about what happened.

The Abbotsford Police Department reported that at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday patrol officers went to a home in the 31000 block of Madiera Place (just west of Clearbrook Road) after a “suspicious circumstance” had been reported. When they arrived, they found a deceased person.

IHIT was called in and is continuing to lead the investigation.

RELATED: Homicide team called to Abbotsford after body found in home

The family members said Hussain is originally from Pakistan, but has lived most of his life in Canada.

They said he was living alone and was a renter in the home on Madiera Place. Most of his family, including his wife, lives in Pakistan.

Hussain was retired but previously worked in farming, according to the family members.

According to the provincial court database, Badwal has prior convictions for assault, uttering threats, impaired driving, and breaching his conditions.

Anyone with information about the incident or dashcam footage or CCTV from the area is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448.

This is Abbotsford’s second homicide of 2023. The first occurred Feb. 3 on a rural property at 7001 Nicholson Ave. during an apparent home invasion. A drug lab was located inside the home.

No charges have yet been laid in that case.

ALSO SEE: Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion


Police were on scene Tuesday (July 18) following a homicide on Madiera Place in west Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

