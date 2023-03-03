Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr donated his liver to his brother DJ. The two are now recovering after the transplant surgery in Toronto.

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr donated his liver to his brother DJ. The two are now recovering after the transplant surgery in Toronto.

Abbotsford Police chief donates 67% of liver to his brother

Mike Serr and brother DJ undergo transplant surgery in Toronto

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr has given the gift of life to his brother.

In a Twitter post on Friday afternoon (March 3) that was also shared on the Abbotsford Police Department’ Facebook page, Mike Serr indicates that he donated 67 per cent of his liver to his brother, DJ.

He also thanks the medical staff at Toronto General Hospital and the transplant clinic.

“My brother & I are doing well and he now has (a) new lease on life with 67% of my liver (mine grows back),” Serr posted.

He also provided a link for people to register as an organ donor: register.transplant.bc.ca

Serr also shared a tweet from friend Ike Isaksson, a retired Vancouver police staff sergeant.

“Not just a leader in policing but a leader in life,” Isaksson wrote about Serr.

No further details were available at this time.

RELATED: 233 people – living and dead – donated organs in B.C. in 2022

Breaking NewsHealthHealthcare and Medicine

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Detergent mistake that caused bubbly waterway leads to fine for B.C. company
Next story
B.C.’s 2023 budget not addressing the urgency of environmental issues: Furstenau

Just Posted

Bob D’Eith is the MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. (Bob D’Eith/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows benefit from millions in grants

Thomas John Joseph Haney documents the life and time of his grandfather Thomas Haney who founded the neighbourhood of Haney in Maple Ridge. (Screen grab)
Video: Documentary on the history of the Haney family in Maple Ridge – as told by Thomas Haney

E-One Moli Energy is proposing to redevelop its site in Hammond, adding a seven-storey building, and bringing employment close to 600 employees. This site drawing was presented to city council recently. (Special to The News)
Rechargeable battery company in Maple Ridge growing up

School board vice chair Kim Dumore wants province to create a task force to better support teachers across B.C. with substance education and opioid overdose response guidelines. (Special to The News)
School board trustee wants provincial task force to help educators with substance use education