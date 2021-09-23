(Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Police investigating after crash kills 1, sends 2 to hospital

Police requesting video footage of Mt. Lehman Road collision

Abbotsford Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead, and sent two to hospital on Sept. 22.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Mt. Lehman Road, between Great Northern Way and Progressive Way at approximately 3:15 p.m.

The crash involved a pickup truck and sedan type vehicle, and the impact sent the truck into the yard of a home adjacent to the street.

The passenger of the sedan died of their injuries, while the driver was transported to hospital in serious condition. The driver of the truck was sent to hospital with minor injuries.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the passenger killed in this tragic crash,” said an Abbotsford Police Department (APD) press release.

“If you were near the 2500 block of Mt Lehman Road today between 3 – 3:30 p.m. and have CCTV, dashcam video or witnessed this collision, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.”

APD patrol officers and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were on scene, and Mt. Lehman Road was closed while an investigation took place.

COVID-19Fraser Valley

Previous story
Prince George bylaw targeting homeless people ‘scapegoats’ the poor, says expert
Next story
Man loses appeal of murder conviction in Maple Ridge shooting

Just Posted

Parteek Gidda and Ashmeet Panag, Grade 12 students at Westview secondary, were just some of the student volunteers that participated in the student votes event. (SD42/Special to The News)
NDP wins the student vote in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district

Both, Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have been hosting pop-up clinics since the mass vaccination clinic closed. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Stop by a neighbourhood clinic for a COVID shot in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows

Ray Stonehouse’s initials are being worn on helmets around the Pacific Junior Hockey League this season. (Special to The News)
Junior B league honours former Ridge Meadows Flames owner

Maple Ridge city hall (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge city hall launches tool for business investors