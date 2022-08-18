Abbotsford Police release drawing of suspect in attempted child abduction

The Abbotsford Police Department has released this sketch of the suspect in an attempted child abduction that occurred on Monday, Aug. 15.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) has released a composite drawing of the suspect in a possible child-abduction attempt that took place on Monday, Aug. 15.

Const. Jody Thomas, a media relations officer with the APD, said the drawing was created from a description of the suspect that was provided by the child victim.

Thomas said the victim described the man as being dark-skinned, approximately 40 years old, 5’ 10” and with a medium build, short brown hair, a full beard, a silver septum piercing, and a flower tattoo on his left arm, from the bicep to forearm.

He was wearing a ripped blue short-sleeved T-shirt, ripped blue jeans and white slip-on shoes.

The incident was reported a few minutes before 9 p.m. at a residence in the 2700 block of Maple Street.

The victim reported that an unknown man reached through an open bedroom window and pulled them outside, along the side of the house and to the road.

The child then broke free and the suspect ran off in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured.

Thomas said the major crime unit is continuing to investigate. If anyone knows or sees a man matching the description they are asked to immediately contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

The APD is also seeking any witnesses and surveillance or dash-cam footage.

“An important reminder for everyone is to be vigilant about locking your doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity,” Thomas said.



