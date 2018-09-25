A trap similar to this one led to the eventual death of an Abbotsford-area raccoon.

Abbotsford raccoon dies from injuries suffered in a trap

Wildlife protection group offering $1,000 reward for information about incident

An Abbotsford-area raccoon had a violent end to its life due to human action, and a B.C.-based non-profit is trying to find out who is responsible for the cruel act.

The Fur-Bearers, a wildlife protection group, have put a $1,000 reward on the table for information leading to the identification and conviction of the person(s) responsible should investigation prove the trapping of the raccoon was illegal.

The raccoon was spotted in a tree in the Mt. Lehman area in the final week of August, and was taken in by Coastal Rivers Pet Hospital. Critter Care Wildlife Society also aided in the treatment – however, despite efforts to numb pain and ultimately amputate a damaged paw, the severity of the injury forced the animal to be put down.

“No animal should suffer like this, and we want to find out what the circumstances were that led to this upsetting incident,” said Lesley Fox, Executive Director of The Fur-Bearers. “This isn’t the first time we’ve seen or heard of local wildlife severely injured or killed by traps in the Abbotsford area, and it’s vital that people learn the truth about these traps.”

The Fur-Bearers note that the use of leg-hold or body-gripping traps is never a humane solution to conflict with wildlife. Humane wildlife removal companies will have references and explanations as to what tools they do or do not use. Residents can also turn to the BC SPCA’s AnimalKind program to find a humane option.

“This is deeply disturbing to us and everyone involved – and we know that the community of Abbotsford will find it disturbing, too,” Fox said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

