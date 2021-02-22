Abbotsford’s Grand River Foods ordered to close by Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreak

Second time in five months that food processing plant has had to close due to coronavirus cases

Abbotsford’s Grand River Foods has closed for the second time in less than five months due to a COVID-19 outbreak amongst employees. (Google photo)

For the second time in less than five months, Abbotsford’s Grand River Foods has been closed due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases.

Fraser Health announced that they have closed the Abbotsford-based food processing plant in a press release on Feb. 21, stating that 22 employees of the facility tested positive for the virus following an outbreak among staff.

Fraser Health Public Health identified a cluster at this site on Feb. 2, and an outbreak was declared on Feb. 19. Fraser Health last inspected the site on Feb. 18 and has ordered the site closed.

Case and contact management is ongoing. Those identified as cases and close contacts have been instructed to self-isolate.

Fraser Health added that they are working with staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed and are now working with the facility to strengthen their COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

The release added that according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), there is no evidence to suggest that food is a likely source or route of transmission for the virus. At this time, there have been no reported cases of food or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19. Therefore, no recall of chicken products distributed from this plant is required.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Grand River Foods reopens after COVID-19 forces temporary shut-down

Grand River Foods was also closed from Sept. 27 to 30 after an employee told The News that there were at least eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the facility. It then reopened on Oct. 1.

The plant is located at 31100 Wheel Ave. and was formerly known as Sunwest Food Processors.

