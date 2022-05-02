Abbotsford’s Grant Abraham speaks at a meet and greet earlier this month. The Conservative Party of Canada deemed Abraham ineligible in his quest for leadership of the party. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Grant Abraham speaks at a meet and greet earlier this month. The Conservative Party of Canada deemed Abraham ineligible in his quest for leadership of the party. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford’s Grant Abraham deemed ineligible for Conservative leadership race

The Conservative Party of Canada has not approved Abbotsford Senior grad’s bid for leadership

Abbotsford’s Grant Abraham’s campaign to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada appears to be over.

The 1986 Abbotsford secondary senior grad stated through his Facebook page that he submitted all the necessary materials ahead of the April 29 deadline, but after doing so he was then told by the party that he was deemed ineligible.

According to his Facebook page, Abraham has responded to the party and has asked for a detailed justification of their decision.

He has spent much of the month of April campaigning British Columbia and Alberta and collecting donations. He hosted a meet and greet at Abbotsford’s Tanglebank Gardens and Brambles Bistro on April 14 and stopped in Chilliwack on April 13. Abraham went on to host meet and greets in Alberta towns Sylvan Lake, Bluffton and Drayton Valley towards the end of April.

The News reached out to Abraham for clarification on what he was told by the party, but he has not yet responded.

In order for a candidate to be approved for the race a hopeful must complete the filing documents consisting of: the leadership contestant questionnaire, the first instalment of the registration fee ($50,000), a written endorsement that the campaign will follow the party’s code of conduct and a completed contact document.

A contestant must also have signed nomination forms of at least 500 members of the party who reside in 30 or more electoral districts in at least seven provinces. The total fee for candidate registration is $200,000 and must be paid in full by 2 p.m. PST on April 29.

The News also reached out to the CPC for more details on why Abraham was deemed ineligible, but they have not yet responded.

Abraham wasn’t the only candidate to be deemed ineligible as hopefuls Joel Etienne and Joseph Bourgault also were disqualified for reasons the party has not explained.

