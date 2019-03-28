The Sumas Powerhouse will no longer be up for auction, after the owners decided to not move forward with the original plan they had for the property.

Former B.C. Electric substation no longer up for auction

Owners decide to cancel planned auction, property remains for sale

The Sumas Powerhouse is no longer up for auction.

The Abbotsford News has learned that the current owners of the property, which was originally built in 1906 by the B.C. Electric Corporation, were uncomfortable moving forward with the auction and chose to cancel it.

The property was originally set to be auctioned off starting on March 22, but was then delayed until March 25. The auction was then targeted to begin on Wednesday at 5 p.m., but owners made the call to pull the plug on the process.

Located at 39623 Old Yale Road, the Powerhouse boasts 12 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, five kitchens, four balconies, an elevator and a 1,000-bottle wine cellar.

The property spans 11,462 square feet and includes more than 2.35 acres of land.

It was last listed at $4.999 million, but the planned without-reserve stipulation for the auction would have meant that there is no pricing floor or ceiling.

American company Concierge Auctions was brought in to handle the auction portion of the sale, and project sales manager Scott Pate spent a month in Abbotsford hosting open houses and building up interest for the auction.

According to the property’s real estate agent Sara Gillooly, the property has returned to the traditional selling market.

Previous story
U.S. motorist hit in face by frozen turkey dies years later at 59
Next story
Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

Just Posted

Rally Saturday to oppose Burnett Street housing

Maple Ridge councillor hopes Victoria hears residents

Homeowners assaulted during residential break-ins

Two hospitalized by pair wearing balaclavas in Maple Ridge break-ins

Kanaka Creek students give wheelchair basketball a spin

Providing an inclusive place to play.

Puppy in care of Maple Ridge SPCA after being hit twice by car

Cozzy will spend six weeks in a foster home

Coin-free period products campaign in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows woman pushing to have free dispensers installed across the City

O’Neill proves he’s major-league ready

Maple Ridge outfielder makes St. Louis Cardinals opening-day roster.

Province to review $40K annual grant for society linked to anti-vaccine claims

B.C. ministry confirms funding is under review for the Health Action Network Society

‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before fatal Surrey crash

Neighbours report seeing police at nearby home in days before mother and sons found dead in wreck

B.C. boys, ages 15 and 16, hurt after SUV hits tree and catches fire

Police suspect speed was factor in early morning crash that left driver clinging to life

Supreme Court stresses jail should be ‘the exception’ for people awaiting trial

The case started due to Corey Lee James Myers, who was arrested on firearms charges in B.C. three years ago

Former B.C. Electric substation no longer up for auction

Owners decide to cancel planned auction, property remains for sale

B.C. human rights tribunal rules anti-transgender poster campaign discriminatory

The posters called Morgane Oger a ‘biological male who has renamed himself’

Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people, including four passengers, were hurt in crash at Abbotsford International Airport

‘Opera dolls,’ family photos and ATV stolen from B.C. home of dead person

Family discovers theft when checking on Abbotsford residence

Most Read