Ryan McAllister is one of several performers hitting the stage at the inaugural Summerfest Country Music Festival, which runs from Friday to Sunday at Tradex. (Instagram photo)

Ryan McAllister is one of several performers hitting the stage at the inaugural Summerfest Country Music Festival, which runs from Friday to Sunday at Tradex. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford’s Summerfest Country Music Festival moving indoors

Uncertain weather forecast leads organizers to take festival inside Tradex

The Summerfest Country Music Festival, which runs from Friday (June 10) to Sunday (June 12) at Tradex in conjunction with the West Coast Women’s Show, is moving indoors.

Show organizers decided to pivot from a show outside after looking ahead to this weekend’s forecast, which seems likely for rain.

“We want to make sure that everyone is able to enjoy themselves and stay dry, so we decided that we would bring the set-up we had planned for outdoors inside, into Hall B,” stated Robert Hallahan, show manager. “Hall B is as big as two football fields and festival visitors will still enjoy the same festival experience including the concert stage with premium sound system, festival seating areas, an amazing concert line-up, and the beer and wine garden.

Hallahan added that the 20-plus food trucks participating at the Food Truck Festival area of the show will still be available outside.

RELATED: Aaron Pritchett hits main stage at new Abbotsford country music festival, women’s show

Summerfest features Nearly Neil and Aaron Goodvin on Friday, Ryan McAllister, The Promised, Chris Buck and Aaron Pritchett on Saturday (June 11) and Kristin Carter, Redwoods, The Heels and Nikita Afonso on Sunday.

Tickets for Summerfest also allow entry into the 20th edition of the WCWS, which will also be running for most of the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Show themes for 2022 include: beauty, health and wellness, fashion and style, world of taste, home and garden, travel and the artisans marketplace.

For more information on the events, visit westcoastwomen.net or summerfestcountry.com.

RELATED: The ultimate kickoff to summer celebration held at Abbotsford’s Tradex June 10-12

abbotsfordmusic festivalsWomen Shows

Previous story
Flocks in Summerland, Sechelt and Peace River test positive for avian influenza
Next story
Victoria charity receives backlash, removes tweet after Dr. Bonnie Henry wins e-bikes

Just Posted

Ali Wakeling will be stepping down as organizer of the local Terry Fox Run. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Terry Fox Run in need of an organizer

(Metro Creative/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows nurse gave methadone to the wrong patient

Carol Todd holds a photograph of her late daughter Amanda Todd signed by U.S. singer Demi Lovato with the words “Stay Strong” in Port Coquitlam, B.C., on Sunday October 5, 2013. The Dutch man accused of extorting and harassing British Columbia teenager Amanda Todd more than a decade ago has pleaded not guilty to five criminal charges. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Amanda Todd’s mom recalls discovering ‘sextortion’ against her daughter

Organizers of this year’s Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest are still trying to get somebody to host pig racing at the fair. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Pre-COVID attendance expected at this year’s Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest