About 1,300 BC Hydro customers are without power in Maple Ridge. (BC Hydro)

About 1,300 BC Hydro customers without power in Maple Ridge

A tree has fallen across electrical wires

About 1,300 BC Hydro customers are without power in Maple Ridge.

A tree has fallen down on electrical wires and is impacting the area north of Allard Crescent, south-west of Lougheed Highway, east of Berry Ave.

Crews are on scene and estimate to have power restore to the area around 2:30 p.m.

The outage was first reported around 11 a.m.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydro

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
World COVID-19 update: NATO suspicious of Russian military drills; Cruise ships ordered to stay at sea
Next story
UPDATE: Catalytic converters stolen from four ambulances being repaired in Delta

Just Posted

About 1,300 BC Hydro customers without power in Maple Ridge

A tree has fallen across electrical wires

WEATHER: Environment Canada forecasts snow for Ridge Meadows

Wednesday will see mostly sun and cloud

Maple Ridge HandyDART driver worried about safety with COVID-19

Union says operators need more personal protective equipment

Ridge Meadows RCMP release year end review video

List detachment’s successes throughout 2019

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows issue fire bans

Cities say poor air quality from smoke could further exacerbate current COVID-19 climate

First Nations, remote communities need special attention in pandemic, Freeland says

Health-care workers, seniors, Indigenous Peoples some of people most at risk, health officials say

VIDEO: Dog missing in Lower Mainland since winter sees his family again for the first time

Aldergrove helped find Buster, says dad, who has now witnessed ‘the power of social media’

COVID-19: Social media use goes up as country stays indoors

Overall messaging is up more than 50 per cent over the last month

Some April Fool’s Day jokes bring much-needed laughter; others tone deaf to COVID-19

Police are warning the public not to use the ongoing pandemic as a punchline

Canada’s 75% wage subsidy is coming, but not for several weeks: finance minister

Subsidy will cost Canada $71 billion, but push down cost of emergency benefit, Morneau said

Call before you dig into spring projects during isolation: BC 1 Call

BC 1 Call gives free checks for utilities in the area of a desired outdoor project

B.C.’s intersection speed cameras putting more tickets in the mail

One Nanaimo location delayed after speed limit reduced

Update: Coquihalla re-opens, after incident requiring a medevac

DriveBC warns of continued delays and congestion

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

Most Read