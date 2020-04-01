About 1,300 BC Hydro customers without power in Maple Ridge

About 1,300 BC Hydro customers are without power in Maple Ridge. (BC Hydro)

About 1,300 BC Hydro customers are without power in Maple Ridge.

A tree has fallen down on electrical wires and is impacting the area north of Allard Crescent, south-west of Lougheed Highway, east of Berry Ave.

Crews are on scene and estimate to have power restore to the area around 2:30 p.m.

The outage was first reported around 11 a.m.

Crews have been assigned to respond to a power outage affecting 1,384 customers in #MapleRidge. You can follow updates on our mobile site: https://t.co/7vyaiqjBrK pic.twitter.com/F0Lw1wNV3k — BC Hydro (@bchydro) April 1, 2020

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHydro