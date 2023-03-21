‘Above and beyond’: International student assaulted in Kelowna thanks Canadians for support

The international student attacked last week at a Kelowna bus stop has released a statement.
Gagandeep Singh, 21, posted a comment on the now deactivated GoFundMe.
The last few days have been very difficult for me. I am at home resting and recovering from the attack.
I really appreciate the support across Canada from everyone. The comments in the GoFundMe page and the outpouring of support has reminded me of why I came to Canada.
Thank you for your donations over the last two days, they are above and beyond what I ever imagined.
With gratitude,
Gagandeep Singh
The fundraiser reached over $22,000 before closing to donations.
