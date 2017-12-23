Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Two accidents are stalling traffic this afternoon on the Coquihalla Highway.

The accidents occurred at approximately 1 p.m. heading northbound between Merritt and Coldwater Road.

Traffic is backed up and DriveBC is reporting the right lane is blocked.

According to DriveBC, the accidents are located at Coldwater Road and Kane Valley Road.

Expect significant traffic delays.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley man pays vet bill for rescued mastiff found on snowy Hope property
Next story
Man associated with gang activity found dead in North Vancouver: IHIT

Just Posted

Good Reads: Family Literacy Day, so much more than books

Family Literacy Day is a national event held in communities across the… Continue reading

Gardening: Four cups of Christmas cheer

Wishing you all the kindness, consideration, friendship that I have experienced this holiday season.

Being Young: When everything gets quiet

The holiday magic, the fog of joy that sweeps over everything melts away.

Pets: Shy cats need homes

Twilight cats are very hard to place.

Along the Fraser: When there were no ditches, just streams and rivers

‘Everywhere we look, there’s new housing.’

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students illustrate what Christmas means to them

Christmas art by students from Davie Jones elementary and Hammond elementary.

B.C. WHL player named Team Canada junior captain

Kelowna Rockets forward will wear the C for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championships

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Atlantic Canada to be hit by back-to-back storms: meteorologist

Gusts and a wintry mix of precipitation, snow expected as a low-pressure system tracks the region

Man associated with gang activity found dead in North Vancouver: IHIT

Thirty-year-old Gavinder Grewal died in what police believe was a targeted incident

Accidents stall traffic on Coquihalla Highway

Two accidents heading northbound are causing traffic delays

Speed and depth key to Canada’s junior team ahead of world championship

Team is fast, very deep and balanced heading into a competitive world junior championship in Buffalo

Vancouver Whitecaps add former Toronto FC centre back Doneil Henry

The 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., spent the bulk of his time with West Ham

Court rules family of B.C. woman who stole from health authority is liable

Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health

Most Read