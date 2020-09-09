Accused in Langley triple murder back in court

Kia Ebrahimian, the man charged with three counts of murder in the death of his sister, mother, and step-father, was in Surrey Provincial Court Wednesday morning.
After the fix-date hearing, Ebrahimian was scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 16.
No trial date has yet been scheduled.
Ebrahimian has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder after the June 13 deaths of his sister Medea ‘Befrin’ Ebrahimian, his mother Tatiana Bazyar, and his mother’s common-law-husband Francesco Zangrilli.
Kia was the only survivor of a fire that destroyed the family’s home in the Langley Meadows neighbourhood.
He was arrested just under a month later after the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) began looking into the case. Ebrahimian has been in custody ever since.
