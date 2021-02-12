Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)

Accused says she knows ‘for sure’ she didn’t deliberately cause fatal Surrey crash

To this, the Crown reminded Rituraj Grewal she’d testified she had “no recollection at all” of the crash that killed Surrey teenager Travis Selje in 2017

When Rituraj Grewal – the Surrey woman on trial for criminal negligence causing death in the 2017 traffic crash that killed Surrey teen Travis Selje – told the court she knows she didn’t deliberately cause the collision, Crown prosecutor Kelly Johnston reminded her that she had already testified she doesn’t remember anything about the crash.

During cross examination Friday, Johnston noted witnesses described her driving as aggressive and asked her if she agreed with that.

“I can’t agree with that because I wasn’t aware of that,” she said. Johnston then suggested that she’d been driving “very aggressively.”

“I disagree,” she replied. Johnston noted Grewal cut in front of another car and hit a Nissan Altima. “I’m not aware of what happened after I went up the hill so I can’t agree with you on those terms, sorry,” she rejoined.

“Alright,” Johnston replied. “I’m going to suggest to you that after you hit that car you panicked and you didn’t want to stop.”

“That’s not correct,” she said. “I have no recollection of these suggestions.”

Grewal said she “did not do anything with any intent,” to which Johnston replied, “You don’t know that.”

“I know for sure I didn’t deliberately cause this incident and accident,” Grewal insisted.

“You don’t remember,” Johnston again pointed out.

“I don’t, I don’t remember, that’s true.”

READ ALSO: ‘I believe my seizure caused the accident,’ accused on trial for fatal Surrey crash tells court

During the trial, it was revealed that oxycodone was found in Grewal’s blood, and an oxycodone pill was in her car. She said she didn’t use oxycodone on the day of the crash but on the weekend prior for pain management because she had a migraine headache. Grewal told the court she got the oxycodone from her boyfriend at the time. The court also heard the police found in her car two unopened packets of a type of naloxone, which is used to prevent overdosing. Grewal told the court she kept that for her boyfriend.

“I did notice that he was using the oxy frequently,” she said, so she kept the packets he provided to her, in her wallet, “just in case of emergency of overdose.

“I was concerned for his well-being,” she said. But she never did have to administer it to him, she added.

Earlier on Friday the accused told the court she has epilepsy and believes she had a seizure that caused the crash.

The next defence witness Friday was the accused’s mother, Birender Grewal. The court heard she was born in India, came to Canada in 1989, and Rituraj is her youngest child. She told the court when her daughter was 13 she started shaking at the dinner table “and making her noise,” and “moving her arms bad.”

This lasted about 30 seconds, she said. “This is the first time I saw this going on to her.” About a year and a half later, Grewal’s mother added, she was driving with “Ritu” in the back seat of the car when a similar thing happened, “banging her legs and arms.”

Then, in 2018, at home, her daughter was upstairs when she began making “very loud noises.” She said they found her on the floor, her body shaking, eyes rolled back and with her jaw to one side. They called for an ambulance, which arrived within about five minutes to take her to hospital. She said her daughter was “totally off her mind.”

The trial will resume on Friday, Feb. 19, when the defence is expected to call two doctors to testify.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Supreme CourtSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities
Next story
Kitimat couple sue hospital, health authority after stillborn delivery

Just Posted

A Dutch man accused of attempting to blackmail Amanda Todd is facing charges in B.C. (THE NEWS/files)
Dutch man accused of online harrassment of Amanda Todd back in court

Aydin Coban remains in custody in Canada

Registered nurse Joel Bond, left, and Natalie Carrion, an occupational therapist, are both a part of the new chronic pain self-management program. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
New program for chronic pain sufferers in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

For now the program is led over Zoom, with a plan for an in-person version in the future

Janel and Tanner Currie pose with their daughter. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man lucky to be alive after snowmobile accident near Enderby

Tanner Currie had to have part of his leg amputated after 20-foot fall in the backcountry

A little snow in the forecast for weekend as temperatures still freezing but set to warm up.
Arctic outflow winds to release icy grip on the Lower Mainland

Forecast says temperatures will start warming up across region this weekend as cold snap relents

Janel and Tanner Currie pose with their daughter. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man lucky to be alive after Okanagan snowmobile accident

Tanner Currie had to have part of his leg amputated after 20-foot fall in the backcountry

Brucejack mine in northwestern B.C. is the latest site of an industrial cluster of COVID-19 cases. (Smithers Interior News)
Northern B.C. gold mine latest industrial site to deal with COVID-19

B.C. reports 445 more coronavirus cases province-wide Friday

Statue of Lady Justice outside B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Accused says she knows ‘for sure’ she didn’t deliberately cause fatal Surrey crash

To this, the Crown reminded Rituraj Grewal she’d testified she had “no recollection at all” of the crash that killed Surrey teenager Travis Selje in 2017

Snowboarders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort in December. The resort said they are focusing on the local market as travel for recreation is not advised. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Provinces launches COVID-19 education campaign for ski communities

The slogan is ‘be the reason we all have a ski season’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

“Antlers”, a horror movie filmed primarily in Hope, is set to premier Oct. 29. (Graphic/IMDB)
Fraser Valley’s most recent horror film “Antlers” premiere pushed to October 2021

Originally slated to premier last year, pushed back twice due to the pandemic

Vancouver Island University is one of the post-secondary institutions in B.C. expecting operating deficits this year and next year. (Nanaimo Bulletin)
B.C. colleges, universities allowed to run COVID-19 deficits

Falling revenue, rising costs mean red ink for 20 institutions

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)
Pucks shatter, blades break: Alberta hockey players face off against bitter cold for cancer

Temperatures have dropped to between -40 C and -55 C

In this Dec. 18, 2020 photo, pipes to be used for the Keystone XL pipeline are stored in a field near Dorchester, Neb. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Machian
‘Keystone is dead’: former senior Obama adviser

It’s time for Canada to get over the demise of the Keystone XL pipeline expansion

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

Most Read