Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Navdeep Bains responds to a reporter’s question on the government’s decisions regarding domestic production of a COVID-19 vaccine, after the announcement of the 50 – 30 Challenge in Ottawa, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Addressing mental-health issues linked to pandemic looming issue in 2021, Bains says

Pandemic has taken a toll on many

Canada’s industry minister says the country faces mounting mental health concerns that the government will have to address in 2021.

Navdeep Bains says he has heard more stories about the mental health of workers and entrepreneurs alongside needs for financial help to individuals and businesses.

He says it is particularly the case in his Toronto-area riding that is home to Pearson International Airport, where local hotels and restaurants are also suffering from a drop in travel.

Bains tells The Canadian Press that he has seen the issue in his own home.

A father of two, Bains says the toll the pandemic has taken its toll on his school-aged daughters from not being able to engage with friends and family.

Research by Statistics Canada through the pandemic has noted a decline in self-perceived mental health.

READ MORE: Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

The Canadian Press

Coronavirusmental health

