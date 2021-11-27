Adopt an animal for half price until Dec. 8 through BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch

Offer open for all branches of the SPCA except the flood-affected ones

The shelter has several animals in its care right now and are looking to find permanent homes for them. Pictured here is Eros. (BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch/Special to The News)

BC SPCA Maple Ridge branch is participating in the SPCA’s half-fee adoptions’ offer to make space for animals coming into their shelters from flood-impacted regions.

The promotion, which started on Nov. 24, will offer people a chance to adopt animals from the shelter for 50 per cent off the full fees. This offer will be available until Dec. 8.

The Maple Ridge branch recently took in seven animals evacuated from Abbotsford, after the shelter in Abbotsford had to be evacuated.

READ MORE: SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch takes in 7 evacuated animals from Abbotsford

Krista Shaw, the branch manager said that they were looking for adopters “so that we can make more space for emergency boarding of any more evacuated animals.”

The goal of the promotion is exactly that, to create more room to house as many animals requiring free temporary boarding as possible, said Lorie Chortyk, general manager of communications for the BC SPCA.

The promotion is presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

“We hope anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet will take advantage of this opportunity,” said Chortyk. “You will not only make a difference in the life of a deserving animal by giving them a loving home, you will also help us support pet guardians and their animals who have displaced because of the flooding.”

The shelter had run a similar promotion during the wildfires earlier this year, to take in evacuated animals.

Those interested in adopting a furry member, can visit the BC SPCA website at spca.bc.ca/adopt and select the location for their nearest shelter.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge woman raises over $27,000 for dairy farms destroyed in flooding