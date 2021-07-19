Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this July

BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch is anticipating more animals at its shelter this week, from BC SPCA’s Northern BC branches. (BC SPCA/Special to THE NEWS)

With an increase in the numbers of displaced animals due to the wildfires across the province, the BC SPCA is offering a promotion to make space for these animals in their shelters.

From July 20 to 30 the BC SPCA is holding half-price animal adoptions.

Lorie Chortyk, communications manager for the animal welfare agency, explained the goal behind this promotion is to create capacity for as many animals needing free temporary shelter as possible, while at the same time finding homes for the animals currently in their care.

“We are offering 50 per cent off adoption fees of all companion animals – dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs and other small animals,” Chortyk said.

BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch manager Krista Shaw told The News that the promotion would help relieve some pressure from the BC SPCA branches in Northern BC, and help free up some space in their shelter.

RELATED: BC SPCA rescues 41 animals after gaining access to Lytton

Currently, the Maple Ridge branch has one cat, three kittens under foster care, two rabbits and one mouse in its care and they are anticipating more animals, including some dogs to come to the shelter in the coming week, from one of its northern branches.

“The sooner we can get the ones we have adopted, the sooner we can get more animals from other shelters,” said Shaw.

The BC SPCA is holding the promotion with the support of Hill’s Pet Nutrition, who, according to Chortyk, has not only provided food for animals throughout the year to all their shelters, but has also sent pallets of food to Kamloops, to help care for the animals displaced by the wildfires.

“We encourage anyone who has been thinking about adopting a pet to take advantage of this promotion. You will not only be providing a loving home for a deserving animal in our care, but it will also help the BC SPCA’s emergency response for animals in crisis,” Chortyk said.

If you are interested in adopting, please visit the BC SPCA website at spca.bc.ca/adopt

ALSO READ: SPCA seizes dog strapped to RV during sweltering Okanagan heatwave