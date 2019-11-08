Cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and guinea pigs will be available for 50 per cent off on Nov. 9 (Black Press File Photo)

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

Anyone who has been thinking of adopting a pet should head down to their local BC SCPA shelter this weekend.

The second annual Fall Head Over Tales in Love event on Nov. 9 will see animals at each branch across BC available for adoption at a reduced fee.

Most animals, including dogs, cats, kittens, puppies, rats and guinea pigs will be available for 50 per cent off the adoption fee and BC Pet Registry fee. Additional adoption discounts for farm animals will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

ALSO READ: BC SPCA overwhelmed with cats, kittens needing homes

“This adoption event was such a success last year that each of our 36 adoption facilities are eager to find loving homes for animals in our care,” said Mark Takhar, BC SPCA’s chief operations officer in a statement. “Welcoming a rescued animal into your home is a rewarding experience for everyone involved. As always, our top priority is to ensure that every animal finds their perfect people, so our usual matching process will be in effect for this event.”

ALSO READ: New BC SPCA program helps dog owners find the right trainer

Takhar said the event is important, because the high rate of adoptions in a single day allows the BC SPCA to care for additional vulnerable animals in the community.

In 2018, the first Fall Head Over Tails in Love event saw a total of 212 pets adopted, representing 40 per cent of the animals in SCPA care at the time. in total in 2018, the BC SPCA found homes for 14,000 animals.

For more information on the event, or to find your local shelter, visit spca.bc.ca

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home
Next story
Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Just Posted

Relax, it’s going to be a milder winter this year

Maple Ridge though has plans in place, just in case

Patterns and hands in Garibaldi Art Club’s Fall Show and Sale

Maple Ridge artist Ann Blackwell will have three pieces in show

Buses cancelled on busy routes in Metro Vancouver as transit strike enters Day 8

Friday morning saw cancellations in Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam and Richmond

Flames face Whalers Friday night

Maple Ridge’s opponent has an identical record, but a different style

Maple Ridge actress creates award-winning web series

The dramatic comedy explores a world of virtual reality and video games

Fashion Fridays: 5 stunning winter coats

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. teen’s artistic gifts have her pursuing bachelor’s, masters at 16

After skipping three grades, Maggie Lu was admitted to UBC at age 14

Deck that collapsed in Aldergrove built illegally, Langley Township claims

As lawsuits fly, Township claims the deck was built in secret with no inspections

Why anti-Trudeau graffiti on an Abbotsford overpass took three days to remove

The words, “Kill Trudea,” appeared over the busy highway route on the morning of the election

Licence plate mandatory even if your car features a zombie and shark tail, Delta police say

The special car had a licence plate on the front dash, but legally must be on the front of the vehicle

Adopt an animal through BC SPCA for half price this weekend

Animal lovers can head to shelters across the province on Nov. 9

VIDEO: Injured eagle in Salmon Arm soaring once again

Eagle damaged his wing after impaling it on a tree branch

Journalist killed in Afghanistan honoured with plaque at her Vancouver high school

A ceremony attended by her friends and family was held in the school’s auditorium

Canadian economy lost 1,800 jobs in October, unemployment rate steadies

Job losses follow gains of 54,000 jobs in September and 81,000 in August

Most Read