Advance polls will be open Oct. 1 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

There are opportunities for voters to cast their ballot before municipal election day on Oct. 15.

In Maple Ridge, voters can vote at an advance polls on Oct. 1, 5, 8, 11, 12, and 13. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at:

• Albion Community Centre (24165 104 Ave.)

• Fraserview Village Hall (22610 116th Ave.)

• Maple Ridge Alliance Church (20399 Dewdney Trunk Rd.)

In Pitt Meadows, people can cast their ballot during advance voting at city hall on Oct. 1, 3, 5 and 7.

Voters can request a mail ballot package at city hall in both cities during normal office hours, or online, and return it either in person or via mail no later than 8 p.m. on Oct. 15. No late ballots accepted.

And of course, voters can cast their vote person on election day from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. at polling stations in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

In Pitt Meadows, the Oct. 15 voting stations are at:

• Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre (12027 Harris Rd.)

• Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall (12460 Harris Rd.)

• South Bonson Community Centre (10952 Barnston View Rd.)

For more voting information in Pitt Meadows see pittmeadows.ca

On general voting day in Maple Ridge, electors can vote any of these polling locations:

• Whonnock Elementary (27471 112th Ave.)

• Albion Community Centre (24165 104th Ave.)

• Garibaldi Secondary (24789 Dewdney Trunk Rd.)

• Yennadon Elementary (23347 128th Ave.)

• Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre (12150 224th St.)

• Laity View Elementary (21023 123rd Ave.)

• Fraserview Village Hall (22610 116th Ave.)

• Maple Ridge Alliance Church (20399 Dewdney Trunk Rd.)

For more information about voting in Maple Ridge see mapleridge.ca

For information about the candidates in Pitt Meadows see pittmeadows.ca and in Maple Ridge mapleridge.ca

