Advocates for new youth safe house in Maple Ridge send letter to MLAs

A letter on behalf of Stop Overdose Ridge Meadows has been signed by 13 community organizations

Kim Dumore, school board vice chair and STORM community action table executive, is hoping to get another Youth Safe House in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

The head of the school board has added her name to a list of people asking for another Youth Safe House in Maple Ridge.

School board chair Elaine Yamamoto signed a letter presented by the Stop Overdose Ridge Meadows, (STORM), Community Action Table advocating to reopen a safe house for youth. The letter is addressed to the MLA Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, along with City of Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy, and the provincial Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon.

The group notes that the city is growing rapidly and that there is an increase in youth with “multiple barriers” using community organizations.

“We do not have safe short-term spaces for youth to lay their heads at night,” stated the letter signed by school board vice chair Kim Dumore, who is also an executive with the STORM Community Action Table.

Additionally the letter states that the 2020/21 Homeless Count reported 11 per cent of respondents who indicated they were under the age of 19, with a large amount identifying as Indigenous, lesbian, gay, transgender, queer or two-spirit. Reasons for homelessness included family conflict, substance use, and mental health.

Maple Ridge used to have a youth safe house called the Iron Horse Youth Safe House which closed its doors in 2014. But before it closed, Dumore reported, more than 1,200 youth were accessing services there every year.

“Every youth deserves a safe space to just be. Whether they are fleeing for an unsettled home situation, perhaps wanting to leave a life of drugs, Gangs or prostitution. If you do t have a safe to go you can break the cycles,” said Dumore, noting that a young person needing supports now in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows must travel to the Fraser Valley or to the Downtown East Side to access supports.

READ MORE: Youth safe house ready to close

In the letter she said that youth are especially vulnerable, and they need a safe space to return to at the end of the day.

“Not feeling loved and supported can create a lifetime of patterns and trends that could have been mitigated with a safe space to call home, even if it is just for a short time,” the letter read.

ALSO RELATED: Iron Horse closes beds

Yamamoto’s signature is in addition to 11 others with local community agencies including: Mo Korchinski, executive director of Unlocking the Gates; David Macpherson, executive director of Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries; Jason Payne, Housing and Outreach Services with Coast Mental Health; Alicia Erenli, manager of Foundry Ridge Meadows and Youth Housing Programs; Ginna Berg, executive director of the Fraser River Indigenous Society; Ashley Isaac-Rent with Purpose Society; Katelyn Ross, with Alouette Addictions Services; Jesse Sokol with Non-Judgmental Recovery; Charlotte Rechkemmer with Pacific Community Resource Society; Judy Evans with the One Way Club Society, Tracy Scott with Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society, and Trish Croft, with the SD42 District Parent Advisory Council.

“The Board is acutely aware of the need for a place where our vulnerable youth can be safe in our community. A youth safe house can help SD42 students and families in crisis by providing young people a safe place to stay without disruption to schooling or connections with caring adults in our community,” said Yamamoto.

It was also signed by two others with lived experience with the street outreach society: Eva Bardonnex and James Brown.

Dumore is hoping to start a conversation, because, she said, young people are the future.

• The News has reached out to the Ministry of Children and Family Development and is awaiting their response.

maple ridgePitt Meadows