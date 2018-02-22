Affordable housing project soon underway in Maple Ridge

The new Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services Building on 119th Avenue gets underway soon. (Contributed)

The bulldozers roll in and the hammers start swinging this summer on the new six-storey Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Community Services building on 119th Avenue, just behind Valley Fair Mall in Maple Ridge.

B.C. Housing is kicking in $11 million to pay for most of the building, which will have a total of 94 affordable bachelor, one- two- and three-bedroom suites, where rent paid will be based on income.

Community services has been in the location since 1996, operating mainly out of modular units. It now operates 31 programs and serves more than 12,000 people in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Community Services is paying for the office component on the ground floor of the building and provide new facilities for the organization.

Completion could be in late 2019 or early 2020.

The new building will allow programs to be offered on the ground floor to residents above, if they need them.

The project was announced by the previous Liberal provincial government in December 2016.

Former Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Marc Dalton said then that the money was coming from the proceeds of the 15-per-cent foreign real estate buyers’ tax.

Community Services offers an array of programs, such as an anxiety/depression group, youth mental health outreach, Meals on Wheels, family counselling, among several others.