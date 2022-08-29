Afro Gala co-founder announces he will run for Maple Ridge city council

Onyeka Dozie is a member of the team A Better Maple Ridge

A businessman who started an event to celebrate African culture in Maple Ridge has announced he will again run for city council.

Afro Gala co-founder Onyeka Dozie will run as a member of the team A Better Maple Ridge, which includes mayoralty candidate Dan Ruimy.

“I migrated to Canada in 2001 with a dream of a better life for my family. With hard work, but more importantly, with the support of my community I’ve established a successful career and built a life in Maple Ridge,” said Dozie.

“I’m running for council to give back to our community through public service, and provide opportunities to those who need support.” said Dozie.

Dozie also ran for council in the 2018 election, and received 2,738 votes.

He said he is motivated to create a city where his children will want to stay, and bring up their own families.

“When I look at our city, I see a number of things we need to build a better Maple Ridge: affordable housing for young families, stronger support for small businesses, particularly in Haney, and a focus on building neighbourhoods with the services they need,” said Dozie. “I raised my children in Maple Ridge and I want them to be able to do the same.”

He has been a community leader, and served as the president of the Port Coquitlam Business Improvement Association and the Port Coquitlam City Economic Council. He also retained a strong connection to Nigeria as president of the Nigeria-Canada Association of BC.

“I believe it’s vital that we take a collaborative approach with senior levels of government to build a better Maple Ridge. I’m heartened that former MP Dan Ruimy, someone who has demonstrated this collaborative approach, has announced that he’s running for Mayor,” he said. “Dan is the kind of mayor we need to build a better Maple Ridge.”

Dozie has lived in Maple Ridge since 2007 with his wife of 28 years and three kids. He holds a B.Sc. in Estate Management (Urban Land Economics), M.Sc. in Construction Management and is a certified project management professional.

His website is www.onyekadozie.ca

The local government elections in B.C. will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15.