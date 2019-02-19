Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands during question period in the House of Commons in West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on February 5, 2019. The opposition parties are charging back into the House of Commons today, loaded with questions for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about what his office did to try to help the embattled Montreal engineering company SNC-Lavalin in its corruption case. Before MPs left for a week in their ridings, Jody Wilson-Raybould was veterans affairs minister and Gerald Butts was Trudeau’s principal secretary, his closest adviser. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

After a week away, SNC-Lavalin questions await MPs returning to Parliament

Two have resigned already: Jody Wilson-Raybould was veterans affairs minister and Gerald Butts was Trudeau’s principal secretary

The opposition parties are charging back into the House of Commons today, loaded with questions for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about what his office did to try to help the embattled Montreal engineering company SNC-Lavalin in its corruption case.

Before MPs left for a week in their ridings, Jody Wilson-Raybould was veterans affairs minister and Gerald Butts was Trudeau’s principal secretary, his closest adviser.

Now they’ve both quit and it’s still not clear what Butts or anyone else in the Prime Minister’s Office might have done to push Wilson-Raybould on SNC-Lavalin when she was attorney general and had a say over the charges the company faces.

In the afternoon, the Commons justice committee is holding a closed-door meeting to discuss how its probe of the affair should go.

Opposition members want to call at least nine witnesses, including Butts, other top Trudeau aides and Wilson-Raybould, but Liberals on the committee have so far used their majority to keep the witness list to three.

For now, the committee is planning to look only at the political and legal roles of the justice minister as well as the inner workings of a so-called remediation agreement — the alternative to prosecution sought by SNC-Lavalin.

READ MORE: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls for public inquiry over SNC-Lavalin questions

READ MORE: Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, resigns amid SNC-Lavalin furor

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chanel: Iconic couturier Karl Lagerfeld has died
Next story
‘How did we get here?’: B.C. mom of transplant recipient worries about measles outbreaks

Just Posted

Maple Ridge mom’s keepsakes missing at difficult time

Two bracelets lost at Ridge Meadows Hospital

Thanks to those who save Maple Ridge history

Heritage awards given out this week

GameSense advisor coming to Chances Maple Ridge

“Healthy play habits” the goal of new resources

SD42 non-resident student fees set to increase

Increase will affect approximately 600 non-resident students in the school district

How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Black Press Media compares 2018 ice and snow removal budgets of various Lower Mainland communities

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

5 to start your day

The B.C. government released it’s 2019 budget, we break down snow removal per capita and more

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

Marauders finish third in Fraser Valley

Pitt Meadows girls win their way into coming provincials at LEC

Most Read