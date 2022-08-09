Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)

Dustin Williams, 40, was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. (Contributed Photo)

Agassiz RCMP, SAR searching for missing fisherman following boat capsize

Dustin Williams, 40, of Chehalis, has not been found

Agassiz RCMP are searching for a 40-year-old Chehalis man after police received a report of a man in the river after a boat capsized in the Fraser River near Kilby.

The RCMP and Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue mobilized a search effort along with Chilliwack and Mission Search and Rescue offering air support.

Dustin Williams was reported missing at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, and after extensive air, water and land search efforts, he has not been found.

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

40-year-old Dustin Williams went missing while fishing on the Fraser River in the Kilby area on Sunday. (Facebook/Join the Search for Dustin)

Williams is described as an Indigenous male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and jogging pants. He has been described as an experienced fisherman but not a strong swimmer.

Mission SAR recovered Williams’ boat.

Contact the Agassiz RCMP with any information at 604-796-2211.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsmissing person

Previous story
$600K McLaren damaged after truck driver fails to check mirrors on B.C. highway: police

Just Posted

Danielle Ryan will be performing at the first annual Haney Block Party. (Danielle Ryan/Brandon Severinski/Special to The News)
Block party to celebrate Haney in Maple Ridge

B.C. blueberry pie on the celebrate B.C. menu from White Spot (contributed by White Spot)
2 Maple Ridge businesses featured in new White Spot ‘celebrate B.C.’ summer menu

Marcus Tamba received a T-shirt from a reader along his newspaper route. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge newspaper carrier gets T-shirt from reader for job well done

Thousands of homes in Maple Ridge were without power this morning. (BC Hydro/Special to The News)
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands of BC Hydro customers in Maple Ridge