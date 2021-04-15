Agassiz, Seabird Island firefighters contain wildfire

Firefighters battled a wildfire on Mount Woodside near Harrison Mills on Wednesday, April 14. Seabird Island and B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters helped keep the blaze from spreading to brush, keeping it to roughly half a hectare. (Photo/Agassiz Fire Department) Agassiz, Seabird Island and B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters battled a blaze on Mount Woodside on Wednesday (April 14). The cause of the wildfire remains under investigation as of publication. (Photo/Agassiz Fire Department) This map from B.C. Wildfire Services pinpoints the April 14 fire. (Screenshot/B.C. Wildfire Services)

The Agassiz and Seabird Island fire departments and B.C. Wildfire Service were on the scene of a half-hectare wildfire on Wednesday.

The Agassiz Fire Department reported the fire in the 2000 block of the Lougheed Highway near Mount Woodside outside of Harrison Mills, in which approximately half a hectare was on fire.

“Significant winds whipped the fire up and continued to push it towards the forest,” the Agassiz Fire Department said in a statement. “First-in crews aggressively attacked the fire and were able to contain it.” Seabird Island and B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters helped contain the blaze before it took hold of the underbrush.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to data from the B.C. Wildfire Service , the 2021 Mount Woodside fire is among the first 50 recorded across the province this year; 28 of the 49 fires in 2021 burned in the last seven days. Roughly 60 per cent of fires started this year are suspected to be human-caused. As of Thursday (April 15), there are 14 active fires.

