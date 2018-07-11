(Delta Police Department photo)

‘Aggressive’ counterfeit perfume seller arrested in Lower Mainland

The man was arrested, and 130 bottles of perfume seized on July 9

A man reported as aggressively selling perfume in North Delta was arrested on Monday, July 9.

According to a Delta police Facebook post, the DPD had received a number of complaints about individuals who were using confrontational tactics to sell perfumes in North Delta.

On July 9, a Delta police officer found a man who matched the description of one of the suspected perfume sellers at the 7000-block of Scott Road. The officer conducted a fraud investigation, seized 130 bottles of suspected counterfeit perfume and arrested the man around 4 p.m. on July 9.

According to Delta police public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf, no charges have been laid and she believes the man is still in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

The DPD Facebook post said there had been some speculation on social media about whether the perfume sellers were incapacitating clients using drugs. Police say there is no evidence to support these allegations, and the DPD haven’t heard any complaints like this in Delta.


