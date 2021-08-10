Aggressive dog shot by police after seriously injuring owner in Agassiz

Police say dog could not be restrained

Agassiz RCMP officers were forced to kill an aggressive dog that attacked its owner on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent said police responded to a call a dog attacked its owner at about 8:30 p.m.; the dog caused serious but non-life threatening injuries to the man.

“Due to the overly aggressive nature of the dog toward bystanders and police, risk of further public injury and inability for it to be safely restrained, (the dog) unfortunately had to be put down,” Sargent said in an email to The Observer.

Sargent said the owner was transported to hospital by B.C. Ambulance.

