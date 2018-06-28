‘Agitated’ man facing charges after Transit Police officers hurt in confrontation

Police say two of their own got a concussion and a shoulder injury

A 30-year-old Vancouver man is facing charges after two Transit Police officers were injured while confronting him at Stadium SkyTrain station Monday night.

According to police, the man was reported smashing bottles at Granville station at about 8:35 p.m., before moving onto Stadium station and allegedly getting into a fight with another man.

Police say that when two officers tried to arrest the “clearly agitated” man, a female officer was pushed into a sheet of Plexiglass and thrown to the ground, hitting her head.

The second officer injured his shoulder trying to subdue the man before backup arrived and arrested the man.

The two officers were treated for a concussion and a shoulder injury in hospital.

“Metro Vancouver Transit Police officers put themselves at risk every day to ensure the safety and security of the travelling public,” said Chief Doug LePard.

“These officers are to be commended for their efforts in successfully stopping this violent suspect from injuring anyone else.”

Matthew Kenneth Noble has been charged with obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest, and police are recommending additional charges of assaulting a police officer and causing a disturbance.

Noble was released on a promise to appear at provincial court in Vancouver on July 11. His release conditions involve being on good behaviour abstaining from alcohol outside his home.

