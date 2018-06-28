‘Agitated’ man facing charges after Transit Police officers hurt in confrontation

Police say two of their own got a concussion and a shoulder injury

A 30-year-old Vancouver man is facing charges after two Transit Police officers were injured while confronting him at Stadium SkyTrain station Monday night.

According to police, the man was reported smashing bottles at Granville station at about 8:35 p.m., before moving onto Stadium station and allegedly getting into a fight with another man.

Police say that when two officers tried to arrest the “clearly agitated” man, a female officer was pushed into a sheet of Plexiglass and thrown to the ground, hitting her head.

The second officer injured his shoulder trying to subdue the man before backup arrived and arrested the man.

The two officers were treated for a concussion and a shoulder injury in hospital.

WATCH: Transit Police identify woman in racially-charged rant on B.C. bus

“Metro Vancouver Transit Police officers put themselves at risk every day to ensure the safety and security of the travelling public,” said Chief Doug LePard.

“These officers are to be commended for their efforts in successfully stopping this violent suspect from injuring anyone else.”

Matthew Kenneth Noble has been charged with obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest, and police are recommending additional charges of assaulting a police officer and causing a disturbance.

Noble was released on a promise to appear at provincial court in Vancouver on July 11. His release conditions involve being on good behaviour abstaining from alcohol outside his home.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise
Next story
ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

Just Posted

MP donates his business to charity

Dan Ruimy gives Bean Around Books to non-profit that works with youth

Mayors’ Council, TransLink hike gas tax to pay for $7.3 billion plan

Gas tax will go up to 18 cents a litre

Carreras announces she will run for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board

Most incumbents not running for school board

Halt on demolition of historical Menzies house in Pitt Meadows

City trying to save heritage house, what there is left of it

Letter: ‘So ready for municipally managed garbage pick-up’

‘It’s long overdue’

Garibaldi music student accepted to Berklee College of Music

Timothy Ro wants to be a composer, songwriter.

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F

‘Agitated’ man facing charges after Transit Police officers hurt in confrontation

Police say two of their own got a concussion and a shoulder injury

Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients’ consent loses right to practise

Dr. Paul Shuen has had his certification revoked and a fine of more than $40,000

Multiple people shot at newspaper in Maryland

A witness saying a single gunman fired into the Annapolis newsroom

Former B.C. premier warns against change to proportional representation

Ujjal Dosanjh is urging voters to say No to a referendum on proportional representation

‘This is not who we are as a city’: Surrey’s top cop

Officer in Charge issues statement in wake of gun violence

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Most Read