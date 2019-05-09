(Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Driver, 62, killed in single-vehicle highway rollover east of Merritt

Police say units on the way

The driver was killed after her car hit the median and rolled over on Highway 97C east of Merritt just after 12:30 p.m. Thurdsay.

Cpl. Mike Halskov said the 62-year-old woman was headed east in her SUV when her car hit the median and rolled over about 20 kilometres east of the junction with Highway 5.

The woman, who is from the Lower Mainland, is not being identified and Halskov said next of kin have not all been contacted yet.

Halskov said there was “nothing obvious at this point” that may have led to the crash.

Weather conditions and impaired driving are not considered factors in the rollover.

Highway 97C is open single-lane each direction at the crash scene.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Nisga’a celebrate 19 years of self-government in B.C. legislature
Next story
Traumatized woman wants answers after seeing bear carcass at a BC landfill

Just Posted

Pitch perfect: Murphy shines in NCAA

Maple Ridge secondary grad wins accolades

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Maple Ridge veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

UPDATE: High-risk intersections get speed camera enforcement

Intersection on Lougheed in both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows included

Request for pot store in Maple Ridge moves on

We need to be treating everybody on an equal basis: mayor

Mental health check for Maple Ridge mothers

Cheryl Zandbergen with Moms Gone Wild has organized a workshop for mothers

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke tomorrow for avalanche control

Expect individual closures east of Revelstoke for up to two hours

Grieving mom shares vivid message against impaired driving with Lower Mainland students

‘The devastation can spread through everyone you love,’ Markita Kaulius warns

Grand Forks fire department under investigation for alleged bullying and harassment

WorkSafeBC prevention officer conducts inspection after firefighter makes report

Beyak suspended from Senate over refusal to delete racist letters from website

Lynn Beyak was suspended Thursday without pay

False alarm: Life jacket floating in the water temporarily halts BC ferries’ sailing

Lifeboats were deployed from the Coastal Renaissance to have a closer look, but no person was found

Scammers set up fake online fundraiser for family of B.C. border crash victim

Fraudulent GoFundMe page caught and shut down, as real campaign nears $100K goal

59 arrested, weapons and drugs seized in latest probe by B.C.’s anti-gang unit

Officers with Abbotsford Police and Surrey RCMP were also apart of project Para Bellum

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

Most Read