Air Canada lets flight attendants avoid Boeing 737 Max flights

Union says they want option of being assigned to another flight to continue

Rescuers work at the scene of an Ethiopian Airlines flight crash near Bishoftu, or Debre Zeit, south of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Monday, March 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Mulugeta Ayene)

The union for Air Canada flight attendants says the company is allowing flight attendants who don’t want to fly on Boeing 737 Max airplanes to be reassigned, and the union says they want that option to continue.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees issued a statement Tuesday asking the company to put the safety of passengers and crew first, following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines flight that killed all 157 on board.

READ MORE: B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Wesley Lesosky, the president of the union’s Air Canada component, says the union is calling on the airline “to at a minimum continue to offer reassignment to crew members who do not want to fly on this type of airplane.”

Before clearing his schedule to meet with experts, Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he has no plans to ground Canada’s fleet of 737 Max aircraft, but that “all options are on the table.”

Meanwhile, Boeing’s CEO has spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump and voiced his confidence that the plane maker’s 737 Max is safe.

The call came as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration continues to back the airworthiness of the 737 Max despite a growing number of countries grounding the aircraft.

The FAA says its review has so far not turned up any basis for grounding the jets.

CEO Dennis Muilenburg spoke with Trump and expressed “his confidence in the safety of the 737 Max.”

The White House confirmed the two talked but did not disclose the content of the conversation.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Woman dies after getting caught in avalanche near Field, B.C.

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council votes to expand temporary modular housing

Wants housing for seniors on Burnett Street as part of social housing plan

Longtime hospice society employee gets top job

Willis replaces Vosper as Ridge Meadows Hospice Society executive director

Swashbuckling sword fights for one and all in latest Maple Ridge theatre company production

Emerald Pig to put on Ken Ludwig’s The Three Musketeers

UPDATE: Anti-abortion group plants flags in Maple Ridge

City hall said it allowed the park display to respect the applicant’s right to freedom of expression.

UPDATE: Homes evacuated Sunday in Maple Ridge

RCMP arrest one near Abernethy Way

Celebrating Pi at Pitt Meadows secondary

Pi Day celebrated for the first time to change the culture of math at the school

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Much of world bans Boeing jet involved in Ethiopia crash

European Union is the latest to halt use of Boeing 373 Max 8

‘Dark Knight’ trilogy back to theatres as Batman turns 80

Get ready for back-to-back screenings of “Batman Begins,” ”The Dark Knight” and “The Dark Knight Rises”

Ambulance crews help out on Maple Ridge main street at noon

Police and fire respond to call downtown

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

Most Read