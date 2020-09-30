Air quality will go from low risk to moderate in the next day or so as smoke drifts into the region again. (Environment Canada/Government of Canada)

Air quality across the Lower Mainland could worsen slightly

AQ health index could see ‘low risk’ gravitate into ‘moderate risk’ from Vancouver to Hope

Air quality will worsen slightly across the Lower Mainland in the next day or so but nothing like the terrible smoke that blanketed the region recently.

A veil of smoke will be widespread above the south coast drifting in from Washington State, and may cause hazy conditions from Vancouver to Hope.

Forecasts of the Air Quality Health Index from Environment Canada will see most airsheds in the region go from ‘low risk’ to ‘moderate’ risk between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

