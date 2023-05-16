Air quality advisory cancelled for Metro Van and Fraser Valley

High temperatures contributed to an air quality advisory that has since been cancelled for the eastern Fraser Valley (Jonathan Hayward/ The Canadian Press)

An air quality advisory for the eastern and central Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver has ended. The Metro Vancouver Regional District (MVRD) called it off Tuesday afternoon (May 16), saying cooler temperatures and favourable winds have made a big difference.

The advisory was put into place Monday afternoon (May 15) and included Chilliwack, Cultus, Hope, Deroche, Lake Errock, Harrison Mills, Chilliwack Lake, Popkum, Kent, Harrison, Laidlaw, and Seabird Island. A plume of smoke from the Davis Lake fire contributed to the high AQ reading, as did high concentrations of ground-level ozone caused by scorching hot temperatures.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday the AQ reading was three, qualifying as low risk, with a chance it might bump up to four (medium risk) in the later afternoon and overnight. To see the MVRD air map, visit https://gis.metrovancouver.org/maps/Air.

