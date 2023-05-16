High temperatures contributed to an air quality advisory that has since been cancelled for the eastern Fraser Valley (Jonathan Hayward/ The Canadian Press)

High temperatures contributed to an air quality advisory that has since been cancelled for the eastern Fraser Valley (Jonathan Hayward/ The Canadian Press)

Air quality advisory cancelled for Metro Van and Fraser Valley

Lower temperatures and helpful winds have lowered the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI)

An air quality advisory for the eastern and central Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver has ended. The Metro Vancouver Regional District (MVRD) called it off Tuesday afternoon (May 16), saying cooler temperatures and favourable winds have made a big difference.

The advisory was put into place Monday afternoon (May 15) and included Chilliwack, Cultus, Hope, Deroche, Lake Errock, Harrison Mills, Chilliwack Lake, Popkum, Kent, Harrison, Laidlaw, and Seabird Island. A plume of smoke from the Davis Lake fire contributed to the high AQ reading, as did high concentrations of ground-level ozone caused by scorching hot temperatures.

As of 3 p.m. Tuesday the AQ reading was three, qualifying as low risk, with a chance it might bump up to four (medium risk) in the later afternoon and overnight. To see the MVRD air map, visit https://gis.metrovancouver.org/maps/Air.

RELATED: Unusually early heat wave in Pacific Northwest tests records

RELATED: B.C. prepares for 1st heat wave of season with increase in wildfire, flood risks

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

air qualityHeat wave

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Easing winds aid wildfire fight, after ‘controlled chaos’ in Fort St. John, B.C.
Next story
State of Local Emergency declared for parts of Kitimat-Stikine due to flooding

Just Posted

The Alouette River Management Society is running the new Eco-Career Academy for local high school students from July 3 to 7. (ARMS/Special to The News)
New program pairs Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows students with environmental professionals

Owen Fernandes, 17, is a Maple Ridge Secondary student who made the Canada Baseball Junior National Team for the Dominican Republic training camp. (Canada Baseball/Special to The News)
Canada Baseball Junior National Team calls on Maple Ridge athlete for training camp

CEED Centre Farm Market sources local fruits and vegetables and part of the profits goes towards their free community programs. (Special to The News)
Live entertainment, café new at CEED Centre Farm Market in Maple Ridge

Things have changed since this aerial photo of Fort Langley was taken in the 1950s. (Langley Centennial Museum collection)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Time for the revenge of Gen-X and the Millennials?