Air Quality Bulletin issued for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Light winds and high concentrations of fine particulate matter has prompted Metro Vancouver to issue an Air Quality Bulletin for Metro Vancouver and the central Fraser Valley.

The stagnant weather pattern is expected to continue throughout the weekend, creating a build up of dust and smoke during the evening and overnight.

The air quality is currently listed as “fair.” However that could change, Metro Vancouver said in a statement released Friday afternoon.

Bulletins are issued when pollution levels are not yet at a point that warrants an Air Quality Advisory. The warnings are aimed at encouraging emission reductions, and informing residents who might be sensitive to changing air quality.

Fall and winter weather conditions often create weather patterns that hold pollutants like smoke and exhaust in the airshed.

Metro Vancouver is asking residents minimize wood burning activities and the use of fireworks until weather conditions improve.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions are also being told to consider postponing strenuous exercise until the bulletin is lifted.

The bulletin is expected to remain in place until the weather pattern changes.