UPDATE: Aircraft successfully makes emergency landing at Abbotsford International Airport

737 aircraft hit flock of birds

A 737 aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Abbotsford International Airport after hitting a flock of birds shortly after takeoff.

Flight number 312 departed from Abbotsford at 8:07 a.m. and was headed for Edmonton under Swoop airlines. It was carrying over 100 people.

People on the ground reported hearing a loud boom in the skies and one witness said she saw flames.

Police cordoned off the area as emergency crews headed to the scene prior to the plane landing.

The plane landed without further incident and passengers were escorted to the terminal to await another flight.

