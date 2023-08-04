Clouds reflect in the water of Bowron Lake. (Tracey Roberts photo)

Clouds reflect in the water of Bowron Lake. (Tracey Roberts photo)

1 dead after plane crash at Bowron Lake east of Quesnel

Investigation underway into cause of crash

One person is dead after a plane crash northeast of Quesnel.

The crash happened Thursday (Aug. 3) at 8:43 p.m. at Bowron Lake, 28 kilometres east of Wells.

The person, who has not been identified, was found dead inside the plan.

“The cause of the crash is still under investigation,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, spokesperson for North District RCMP. “The RCMP is working alongside the Transportation Safety Board and the BC Coroners Service to determine the cause of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211.

Bowron Lake is part of a grouping of lakes popular to tourists and locals alike, within a provincial park well known for many backcountry recreational activities.

READ MORE: Safe paddling: Be prepared for any situation on the water

READ MORE: Keith Prestone reveals his reverence for Bowron Lake Chain

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aviationBreaking NewsCariboo

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman injured during bear attack in northwest B.C.
Next story
$1.5 million damages in defamation suit against Langley traffic control firm

Just Posted

The U16 and U18 BC Bears rugby teams will be competing at the 2023 Western Canadian Championships from Aug. 4 to 6. (BC Rugby/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge players join BC rugby teams for Western Canadian Championships

Both home sales and listings fell in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows from June 2023 to July 2023. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows home sales drop off in July

Zahara, also known as Bulelwa Mkutukana, a singer, songwriter from South Africa, will be performing Afro-soul at this years Tropical Vibes Music Fest. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Award winning South African afro-soul singer performing at Maple Ridge music fest

The Ridge Meadows Burrards won the bronze medal in the A1 division at the 2023 BCLA U17 Minor Box Lacrosse Provincial Championships in Cowichan Valley. (RMMLA/Special to The News)
PHOTOS: Ridge Meadows Burrards bring home bronze from U17 lacrosse provincials