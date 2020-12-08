Airline starts new air taxi service from Pitt Meadows to Campbell River

Cascadia Air has started a new air taxi service between Pitt Meadows and Campbell River. (Black Press)

Cascadia Air is offering flights between the Pitt Meadows Airport and Campbell River.

Flights are being advertised on the company website for $85 on sale, for one-way airfair, until Dec. 31.

The small commercial airline started its passenger route three weeks ago, with three weekday scheduled flights between YPK and the ‘Salmon Capital of the World’ on Vancouver Island, and two flights on weekends.

Cascadia will fly Piper PA-31 aircraft, which is an eight-seater that currently carries six passengers to allow for social distancing. It is also a good size for families flying in their own bubble during the pandemic, said the company.

Owner and pilot Jeremy Barrett said that the route provides passengers with an easier option to travel to places like Surrey, Abbotsford, Langley and Coquitlam on the Lower Mainland without having to go to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in Richmond.

“Most people are accustomed to flying to YVR and then getting a rental car to travel to other destinations on the Lower Mainland. So we’re giving people the option to connect to these smaller airports where usually the big airlines don’t fly to,” said Barrett.

He plans to add flights from Qualicum beach to other Lower Mainland destinations as the air taxi service grows.

