RCMP and Langley Township firefighters near the scene of a light plane crash just off 48th Avenue on Friday afternoon. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Airplane crash-lands in field near Lower Mainland airport

The student and instructor on board walked away from the damaged plane uninjured

  • Jun. 21, 2019 5:20 p.m.
  • News

A light plane crashed in a field near the Langley Regional Airport on Friday afternoon, but fortunately both people on board walked away without injuries.

The plane, a Cessna, was being flown by an instructor and student, who were practicing take offs and landings at the airport, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

The plane’s engine died on the fourth such loop just after taking off again.

The pilot tried to set the plane down on the greens of the Newlands Golf Course, avoiding nearby power lines, but overshot and landed in some bush near a field, Largy said.

Both student and instructor walked away from the crash. They were checked out by Emergency Health Services, Largy said.

A segment of 48th Avenue from the Newlands Golf Course to Five Corners at 216th Street was shut down because the plane was leaking fuel or other fluids, Largy said.

The Transportation Safety Board has been called to check out the crash site, Largy said.

