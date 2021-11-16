A photo from resident Samantha Luniw, looking towards the Pitt Meadows airport. (Samantha Luniw/Special to The News)

A photo from resident Samantha Luniw, looking towards the Pitt Meadows airport. (Samantha Luniw/Special to The News)

Airport Way and Hammond road reopened in Pitt Meadows

High streamflow advisory still in effect

Roads in Pitt Meadows are open for commuters.

The city issued an update on the road conditions following Monday’s storm, and said that all roads in Pitt Meadows have re-opened including Airport Way and Hammond Road.

“With the rain subsiding, water will continue to lower over the coming days and all pumps are operating at full capacity,” said the update.

Hammond Road, Albertan Street as well as Airport Way near Southgate Road were closed on Nov. 15 due to the torrential rains.

ALSO READ: First Nations leaders call on B.C. government to declare state of emergency due to flooding

“Thank you to the public for your patience yesterday and to our City crews and Fire department for all of their efforts. Crews are continuing to clear catch basins and monitor pump stations. If there are any City service issues please call Public Works at 604-465-2434.”

A high streamflow advisory is still in effect. Residents are reminded to use caution on all roads, sidewalks, trails and parks. Keep pets and children away from the banks of the river or streams.

ALSO READ: Torrential rains cause road closures in Pitt Meadows

Is there more to the story? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
First Nations leaders call on B.C. government to declare state of emergency due to flooding
Next story
Diminishing risk of new flooding on Alouette, says B.C. Hydro

Just Posted

New head coach Brent Hughes has the Ridge Meadows Flames in a battle for first place this season. (Flames Youtube/Special to The News)
New coach has Maple Ridge juniors in race for first

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team helping through the flooding. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue team aids in Mission during flooding

B.C. Hydro’s spill along with heavy rains prompted a flood alert downstream of Alouette Dam on Monday. (Alouette River Management Society/Special to The News)
Diminishing risk of new flooding on Alouette, says B.C. Hydro

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)
Lower Mainland woman dead in Hwy. 99 landslide near Lillooet; search for others ongoing