Airport Way and Hammond road reopened in Pitt Meadows

A photo from resident Samantha Luniw, looking towards the Pitt Meadows airport. (Samantha Luniw/Special to The News)

Roads in Pitt Meadows are open for commuters.

The city issued an update on the road conditions following Monday’s storm, and said that all roads in Pitt Meadows have re-opened including Airport Way and Hammond Road.

“With the rain subsiding, water will continue to lower over the coming days and all pumps are operating at full capacity,” said the update.

Hammond Road, Albertan Street as well as Airport Way near Southgate Road were closed on Nov. 15 due to the torrential rains.

“Thank you to the public for your patience yesterday and to our City crews and Fire department for all of their efforts. Crews are continuing to clear catch basins and monitor pump stations. If there are any City service issues please call Public Works at 604-465-2434.”

A high streamflow advisory is still in effect. Residents are reminded to use caution on all roads, sidewalks, trails and parks. Keep pets and children away from the banks of the river or streams.

