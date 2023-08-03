A land-based airtanker from Conair Aerial Firefighting drops retardant on a wildfire on Arbutus Mountain behind Shoemaker Bay, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

A land-based airtanker from Conair Aerial Firefighting drops retardant on a wildfire on Arbutus Mountain behind Shoemaker Bay, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Airtankers attack wildfire behind old log sort near Port Alberni

Fire is listed as less than one hectare; aircraft from Abbotsford responded

A wildfire is burning behind an old log sort on Arbutus Mountain, west of Port Alberni. The fire is on the opposite side of the Somass River from the city.

Four firefighting aircraft—first a helicopter equipped with a Bambi Bucket (a specialized bucket suspended on a cable that hold water), then three airtankers from Abbotsford-based Conair—attacked the fire less than an hour after it was first reported on Thursday, Aug. 3.

The B.C. Wildfire Service classed the fire as less than half a hectare, and noted it was discovered at 6:47 p.m. Smoke was visible from all over Port Alberni, and people flocked to Harbour Quay and Victoria Quay to watch the airtankers circle the area.

After the helicopter dropped several loads of water on the fire one of Conair’s land-based airtankers, an Avro RJ85 AT, dropped long-term retardant on the site. The long-term retardant, according to Conair, inhibits combustion even after the water has evaporated.

As of 9:15 p.m. the wildfire was still considered out of control. The suspected cause of the fire is still under investigation, the B.C. Wildfire Service noted.

Alberni ValleyB.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsPORT ALBERNI

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No structures lost in North Shuswap blaze but increased fire activity expected

Just Posted

<em>Wedding Dress Your Best</em> takes place Saturday, Sept. 16. Tickets are on sale now. (Special to The News)
Wedding bells are in the air – to help women and children in need in Maple Ridge

Kiegham Broney shared a series of photos of “Ridge Meadows scenery” as seen during a recent hike on Alouette Mountain, in the Golden Ears Provincial Park. A trek up the challenging trails leads to some rather stunning sights. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Views from on high

A small aircraft crashed onto a Pitt Meadows farm on Thursday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Plane crashes onto Pitt Meadows farm

Jessica Wu, one of the owners of Formosa Nursery, is hosting a BC Day event at its Maple Ridge blueberry farm on Aug. 7. (CTV/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge blueberry farm hosts free BC Day event