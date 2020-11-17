Alberta Health says province has had only one human case of rare swine flu

Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw updates media on the COVID-19 situation in Edmonton on Friday, March 20, 2020. Alberta Health says an investigation into Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant in central Alberta has determined it’s the only case in the area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

It was the first reported case in Canada since 2005 when reporting became mandatory

An investigation into Canada’s first human case of a rare swine flu variant in central Alberta has determined it’s the only one in the area.

Alberta Health says in a statement that, despite testing, no other positive cases have been identified..

It says a preliminary genetic comparison of the virus from the patient with historical samples in pigs suggests the case was acquired indirectly from pigs.

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, has said the variant Influenza A H1N2 case was detected in mid-October after a patient showed up with flu-like symptoms in an emergency department in central Alberta.

It was the first reported case in Canada since 2005 when reporting became mandatory — and one of only 27 cases globally.

Infectious disease experts have suggested the case was not likely to be a major issue — unless there was spread from person to person.

The Canadian Press

