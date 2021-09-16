Alberta Premier Jason Kenney takes questions after announcing new COVID-19 measures for Alberta in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney takes questions after announcing new COVID-19 measures for Alberta in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta post-secondary schools cancel in-person classes as new COVID rules kick in

On-line learning is to continue, new rules announced yesterday, some take effect immediately

At least eight post-secondary schools in Alberta are temporarily cancelling in-person classes as they work to adapt to a new range of provincial COVID-19 health restrictions.

On-line learning is to continue.

The schools include University of Alberta and MacEwan University in Edmonton, the University of Lethbridge, Mount Royal University in Calgary and the University of Calgary.

The new rules were announced yesterday and some take effect immediately.

There are now strict limits on social gatherings, and the schools say the province is also ordering two-metre physical distancing in all indoor spaces.

Premier Jason Kenney implemented the restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but there will be some exemptions for institutions and businesses that sign up for a vaccine passport program.

Kenney says COVID-19 has swamped hospitals and threatens to buckle the health system within days.

Other schools that have cancelled in-person classes are Medicine Hat College, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary and Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta introduces new rules, passport as COVID puts health system days from collapse

CoronavirusEducationvaccines

Previous story
Forfeiture office targets parents of gang member killed in South Surrey
Next story
B.C. man, 72, dies in home while family waits on hold with 911 dispatch

Just Posted

Steve Ranta has run for office before. This time, he’s one of six contenders vying to be the MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Ranta returns as lone independent candidate in federal run

Phil Klapwyk, who works in the film industry, is running as the New Democrat in Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Labour leader throws hat in ring for NDP

Juliuss Hoffmann is running in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding in this month’s federal election. (Special to The News)
Self-employed father carries People’s Party of Canada flag into election

Conservative incumbent Marc Dalton is once again running to be MP in the Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge riding. (Special to The News)
Incumbent seeks re-election under Conservative banner