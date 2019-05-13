Alberta Premier Jason Kenney. (The Canadian Press)

Alberta premier says provincial carbon tax will die May 30

Kenney won Alberta’s election last month on a platform that included repealing the provincial carbon tax

Alberta’s premier says the province’s carbon tax will no longer exist as of May 30.

Jason Kenney says a bill to eliminate the Alberta levy is to be introduced next week when the legislature begins sitting.

He says the United Conservative government wants to review court decisions in Saskatchewan and Ontario before it decides if it will challenge the federal tax in court.

The Saskatchewan Court of Appeal recently ruled in a split decision that the federal tax imposed on provinces without a carbon price of their own is constitutional.

The Ontario government is waiting for a decision on its court challenge.

Kenney campaigned for — and won — Alberta’s election last month on a platform that included repealing the provincial carbon tax.

READ MORE: Jason Kenney officially sworn in as Alberta’s 18th premier

READ MORE: Trudeau says Alberta carbon tax fight won’t affect Trans Mountain line

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig
Next story
Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Just Posted

Free meal in honour of Maple Ridge veterans

Any and all service people welcome

Second Maple Ridge summer protest over housing

Concerned about Burnett Street project

City tries to put leash on loose dogs

Maple Ridge doing more enforcement

VIDEO: Thousands flock to Art Studio Tour this Mother’s Day weekend

Typically the tour sees around 1,500 visitors

78th annual Pitt Meadows Day in need of volunteers

Also looking for parade floats, field exhibitors and food vendors

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

In recent years, Day had been an animal rights advocate

UPDATE: RCMP identify person who threatened northwest B.C. schools on social media

Multiple threats, later deemed to be low-risk, were made at schools in Terrace and Kitimat

June rain will tell if B.C. is in for another hot wildfire season

Public safety minister says province’s crews are ready to go

‘Smell that?’ Langley residents complain about marijuana greenhouse

MLAs send letter to federal attorney general and health minister urging crackdown

Man charged after Surrey teen girl found in torched-out SUV

Teen’s body found in 18700-block of 24 Avenue in August 2017

Companies charged with Fraser Valley chicken abuse want to see all video evidence

Judge agrees with lawyers for chicken catching company and Sofina Foods about inadequate disclosure

Okanagan man meets bear while visiting mom’s tombstone on Mother’s Day

Amateur photographer captures brown bear strolling among the graves on Mother’s Day

Canadian consular officials in China meet with detainee Michael Kovrig

Canadian government says the men’s detentions are ‘arbitrary’

Community ‘rattled’ after 666 scrawled all over B.C. Catholic church

Damage discovered on St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish on Sunday morning

Most Read