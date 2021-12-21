Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected address the province’s COVID situation today (Dec. 21). (File photo from The Canadian Press) Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is expected address the province’s COVID situation today (Dec. 21). (File photo from The Canadian Press)

Alberta premier to deliver update as COVID-19 Omicron cases soar in recent days

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is to deliver an update today on COVID-19 as cases of the Omicron variant begin to soar.

Kenney is to be joined by Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.

Alberta has experienced a large increase in Omicron cases in recent days. There were 1,045 Omicron infections in the province on Monday, up from 173 reported on Friday. More than half the cases reported to date have been in the Calgary zone.

The government has been rolling out free rapid-test kits at health centres and pharmacies and has lowered the eligibility age for vaccine booster shots to 50 or older.

— The Canadian Press

