Alberta Premier Jason Kenney takes questions after announcing new COVID-19 measures for Alberta in Calgary, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system begins today

Venues can operate without capacity limits if they require proof of vaccination, negative test

Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system comes into force today.

The program allows businesses and venues to operate without capacity limits and other public health measures if they require proof of vaccination or a negative test result from anyone entering.

It applies at restaurants, nightclubs, casinos, concerts and fitness facilities, and is not mandatory.

When it was announced by Premier Jason Kenney last week, it also applied to retail stores and libraries, but they were removed from the list of eligible businesses over the weekend.

Kenney had previously opposed a vaccine passport over what he said were privacy concerns, but said last week it has become a necessary measure to protect Alberta’s hospitals that face the prospect of being overwhelmed in the pandemic’s fourth wave.

Starting Sunday, Albertans were able to download cards with the dates they’d received their vaccinations, and a health ministry spokeswoman says work continues on a more secure QR code that will be available in the coming weeks.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Alberta premier cites COVID-19 vaccine uptake since passport announcement

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Family of fatally shot B.C. woman denounce liquid poured on police chief at memorial
Next story
I got a ‘mild’ breakthrough case. Here’s what I wish I’d known

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows Day. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
City hoping for community participation in the Pitt Meadows Day planning

Both children’s books by Christine J. Logan are available as colouring books as well. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge author’s latest children’s book a hilarious look at pet allergies

Ditton Street will be closed at the CP railway crossing early next week. (Google photo)
Ditton Street in Maple Ridge closed Monday to Wednesday

In September alone, Maple Ridge has seen 13 instances of bears coming into the community due to poorly secured garbage, according to WildSafe BC’s WARP. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Bears to get active in the next two weeks, says Maple Ridge WildSafe BC coordinator