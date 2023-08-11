Albion Block Party brings neighbourhood fun to east Maple Ridge

The free family event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday

The Albion Block Party will be hosted on Sunday, Aug. 13, at Country Lane Estates North Park in Maple Ridge. (Tamara Adamyk/Special to The News)

Less than a month after Haney Builders Supplies hosted the second annual Haney Block Party, the Maple Ridge neighbourhood of Albion will also be having its own block party.

Starting in 2019, this annual event has attracted hundreds of people each year who have come out to enjoy the wide range of activities and entertainment organized by hosts Tara Adamyk and Amanda Sinclair-Godfrey.

This year, the Coquitlam-based band the Scary Lizards will be performing at the Albion Block Party, with other live entertainment including Barbie and Ariel cosplayers, face painting, and plenty of outdoor games and activities.

There will also be plenty of hot dogs available for purchase for $1 as well as other tasty treats.

Giveaways will also be done where attendees can potentially win coffee mugs, water bottles, handmade jewelry, gift certificates, and much more.

The Albion Block Party will take place on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Country Lane Estates North Park.

