Albion Community Centre closer to completion

Construction is expected to wrap up fall 2021

Albion Community Centre in phase 2 of construction plan. (City of Maple Ridge)

The long wait for east Maple Ridge residents itching for a proper communal gathering space is almost at an end.

The Albion Community Centre at 104 Avenue and 240 Street is expected to be completed by fall 2021.

Complete with a 300 seat hall, outdoor amphitheatre, teaching kitchen, dedicated child care space, and more, the 20,000 square foot facility will surely be put to good use.

The City of Maple Ridge has been posting photos of phase two of the construction process, and it looks like the centre is really taking shape.

Director of parks and facilities, Valoree Richmond, provided an updated on the project.

“We’ve had a good run of weather, and the construction team continues with the building framing, moving from the exterior to the interior framing.,” she said.

“Installation of the building roofing system is rapidly moving ahead, with the large glulam beams in place for the Great Hall and the structural roofing for the remaining building complete.”

She added the window framing is nearing completion in anticipation of the installation of the windows next week, which will close up the building.

“This will then trigger the interior work to start,” she said.

“The electrical and mechanical rough-ins have been completed throughout the site.

“Once the building is fully enclosed the more detailed work on the electrical and mechanical systems can also progress.”

Landscaping and paving will occur later in the summer months when the building is further along.

The project was approved in 2017, and Double V Construction has been responsible for both construction phases.

