Alert for rising river levels in Pitt Meadows

The City of Pitt Meadows has alerted residents to be careful around rising water levels in local waters. (Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows is alerting residents to the possibility of a high stream flow of local rivers.

Residents are being asked to use caution near rivers, especially with children and pets, because the rising water levels could mean strong currents.

In a tweet the city said the advisory was issued by the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

The city monitors river levels at gauges in three locations: the Alouette Gauge along the Alouette River; the Baynes Gauge along the Fraser River; and the Fenton Gauge along the Pitt River.

A chart on a city webpage shows river levels at all three gauges rising at about midnight on June 1 before starting to recede slightly at around 3 p.m.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre did issue a high stream flow advisory for the Fraser River mainstream from Prince George to Hope.

“Temperatures in the Upper Fraser are reaching the highest values of the season,” read the advisory.

“Many of the automated snow weather stations in Upper Fraser still have considerable seasonal snowpack, 60‐90 per cent remaining.

‘Significant snowmelt is expected through the week, especially with high overnight minimum temperatures. Flows are forecast to increase considerably along the Fraser River – from the headwaters to Prince George and along the mainstem of the Fraser River from Prince George to Hope.”

According to the B.C. River Forecast Centre, a high stream flow advisory is when river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but no major flooding is expected.

