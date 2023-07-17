Alert Maple Ridge offers city service and emergency notices

Alert Maple Ridge will offer information during an emergency, and also notices about city services and facilities.

Maple Ridge residents who want to stay up-to-date on city road works, facility and program closures, and emergency notifications are being encouraged by city hall to sign up for the expanded Alert Maple Ridge service.

As of July 17, all city alerts will be issued through Alert Maple Ridge, a service introduced last year featuring customizable alerts via app, text, email or automated voice. Registration is available at mapleridge.ca/alert or through the Voyent Alert app, free from the App Store or Google Play.

Alert Maple Ridge replaces both the former Notify Me subscription service – which will be phased out effective July 28 as part of the city website redesign project – and day-to-day service alerts such as pool closures on social media. The city will continue to share alerts about significant impacts to services or road closures on social media, and will post all alerts on the city website at mapleridge.ca/currentalerts.

Alert Maple Ridge was introduced last year for emergency notifications such as wildfires, floods, storms and other hazards. With the integration of all city service impacts starting July 17, the city says it will become an even more user-friendly tool for residents to choose what alerts they get and how they get them.

Customizable features include:

• Receiving alerts by text, email and automated voice

• Identifying location of interests to receive information targeted to geographical locations of choice

• Selecting day-to-day alert topics such as city hall, general service impacts, Greg Moore Youth Centre, Hammond Outdoor Pool, Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, online service impacts, parks and spray parks, road work traffic and closures, and sport fields.

All Alert Maple Ridge subscribers automatically receive all emergency alerts.

Those who download the free app can take advantage of additional features, such as creating and following alerts related to multiple specific locations in the community, such as a child’s school or family member’s home or neighbourhood. They can also further personalizing alert options, including frequency and location.

The city has contacted all Notify Me subscribers to advise them about the transition to Alert Maple Ridge, with instructions for setting up an account or how to unsubscribe. All Notify Me contacts have been imported to Alert Maple Ridge, and former subscribers may sign in to edit contact methods, types of alerts and other preferences.