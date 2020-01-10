Cable collars to clear ice and snow were installed on the Alex Fraser Bridge in 2018. (Province of B.C. photo)

Alex Fraser Bridge closed due to falling ice

Drivers are advised to expect major delays, use alternate routes

The Alex Fraser Bridge is closed in both directions due to falling ice.

Crews are on scene now assessing the situation. Drivers are being advised to expect major delays and use alternate routes.

Environment Canada has issued a windfall warning and snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver, with five to 25 centimetres of snow expected to accumulate by noon today, depending on elevation.

READ MORE: STORM WATCH: Lower Mainland hit with snow as forecasters anticipate cold snap

RELATED: MAP: See which streets in North Delta are a priority for snowplows

SEE ALSO: Surrey’s ready for winter with 17,000 tonnes of salt, online snow plow tracker


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thousands in Maple Ridge again without power
Next story
PHOTOS: Province releases never-before-seen photos of 1965 slide in Hope

Just Posted

Thousands in Maple Ridge again without power

B.C. Hydro currently investigating.

Off-leash dog killed by car that ‘zoomed’ off near Pitt Meadows dike

Photos of driver and license plate provided to police.

Emergency shelter beds open with snow in Maple Ridge

Pitt Meadows expected to get 10-15 cm of snow.

WEATHER: Snowfall warning in effect for Maple Ridge

All School District 42 school are open Friday

UPDATE: Vehicle collision knocks out power to 7,600 Maple Ridge customers

Three people stuck in apartment elevators.

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Meghan returns to Canada as royal courtiers chart path for independence

Monarch and other members of the family were said to be ‘hurt’ by the announcement

As crime rates in Canada increase, confidence in policing drops: poll

Crime rates in Canada dropped steadily from 1991 until 2014, but have since increased in the past four years

B.C. man granted bail ahead of appeal on conviction in toddler’s 1983 death

Phillip Tallio pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 22-month-old Delavina Mack

Prince Harry stopped by during Christmas visit, Victoria-area shop owner reveals

Sixth in line to the British throne, Prince Harry and family spent Christmas on Saanich Peninsula

Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

BC Ferries cancels morning sailings as heavy winds hit Georgia Strait

Wind warning issued for region by Environment Canada, not clear when sailings will resume

Why do Surrey businesses use ‘White Rock’ in their name?

White Rock has a little more ‘sizzle’ to it, KPU marketing professor says

UVic student killed in Iran plane crash remembered at vigil

An informal memorial was held at the University of Victoria on Thursday evening

Most Read